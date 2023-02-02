tiny11
software
tiny11
- by
- NTDEV
- Topics
- windows 11, tiny10, tiny11
tiny11 is finally here!
The second release of tiny11 is here and it brings a lot of much-requested features:
1. The component store is back! This means that updates and new features and languages can be added with ease!
2. Removed Microsoft Teams
3. Removed sponsored apps
Based off of Windows 11 Pro 22H2, tiny11 has everything you need for a comfortable computing experience without the bloat and clutter of a standard Windows installation.
It just uses around 8GB of space compared to the 20+GB that a standard installation does.
You can upgrade from Windows 10 and install it on unsupported devices.
Let me know if you like it!
Also, if you like what I do please consider supporting me on Patreon!
patreon.com/ntdev
comment
Reviews
Reviewer: kuharri - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 22, 2023
Subject: Windows insider dev build update. Xbox windows sign in ffix
Subject: Windows insider dev build update. Xbox windows sign in ffix
Everything working perfect on my end.
Using Terminal as Administrator.
“get-appxpackage Microsoft.GamingServices | remove-AppxPackage -allusers”
"Restart your PC, open PowerShell as admin again, and enter" - restart is VERY IMPORTANT
Using Terminal as Administrator after restart.
“start ms-windows-store://pdp/?productid=9MWPM2CQNLHN” - All done.
Using Terminal as Administrator.
“get-appxpackage Microsoft.GamingServices | remove-AppxPackage -allusers”
"Restart your PC, open PowerShell as admin again, and enter" - restart is VERY IMPORTANT
Using Terminal as Administrator after restart.
“start ms-windows-store://pdp/?productid=9MWPM2CQNLHN” - All done.
Reviewer: Zsolt Tóth - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 22, 2023
Subject: Edge browser
Subject: Edge browser
Subject: Edge browser
unfortunately edge browser comes back with windows update and can't be removed
Reviewer: Lixivite - - February 22, 2023
Subject: Re: Safe???
Subject: Re: Safe???
If you concern about safety, please use Wireshark and analyze.
Reviewer: Carl Kahler - - February 22, 2023
Subject: Safe???
Subject: Safe???
Subject: Safe???
this shit looks Zero Safe TBH. Kind of darkweb is this?
Reviewer: himok - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 21, 2023
Subject: Can I use Vms/Docker on it?
Subject: Can I use Vms/Docker on it?
Subject: Can I use Vms/Docker on it?
Can I use Vms/Docker on it?
Reviewer: AlmaGrebi - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 21, 2023
Subject: AlmaGrebi
Subject: AlmaGrebi
Subject: AlmaGrebi
Thanks for everything
Reviewer: Zaid Albail - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 21, 2023
Subject: dose not woerk for roblox
Subject: dose not woerk for roblox
when i tried to install roblox on the system it would not let me
Reviewer: Mir Mohammed - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 20, 2023
Subject: Torrent for B2(no Sysreq)
Subject: Torrent for B2(no Sysreq)
Subject: Torrent for B2(no Sysreq)
This torrent is not created by me credit goes to @chiat88
I just happened to his comment buried down so here is the link:
https://archive.org/details/tiny-11-b-2no-sysreq.iso
I just happened to his comment buried down so here is the link:
https://archive.org/details/tiny-11-b-2no-sysreq.iso
Reviewer: Petri Nieminen - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 20, 2023
Subject: Great for low end machines
Subject: Great for low end machines
Subject: Great for low end machines
I installed to Asus Vivostick, 2gb ram and atom cpu. it works really well if specs considered. I also activated Windows which I thought would be impossible due to modifications. It worked and now Windows is activated.
This kind of version should be official portfolio of Microsoft also. Market share increase would be high if you think how much low spec machines there are and you dont need every task high end machine.
This kind of version should be official portfolio of Microsoft also. Market share increase would be high if you think how much low spec machines there are and you dont need every task high end machine.
Reviewer: DOOLF - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 20, 2023
Subject: can it run on
Subject: can it run on
Subject: can it run on
can it run on Intel Atom® Processor Z3735F?
Reviewer: malikkelly01 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 19, 2023
Subject: Windows NOT activated
The OS doesn’t come activated and this is the error I get when trying to active it using a product key.
“We can't activate Windows on this device as we can't connect to your organization's activation server. Make sure you're connected to your organization's network and try again. If you continue having problems with activation, contact your organization's support person. Error code:
0x8007232B”
How to I activate this version of Windows?
The OS installs and works as intended with less storage and ram required on both virtual machine and regular install but I need it activated to enable customization within windows
Subject: Windows NOT activated
The OS doesn’t come activated and this is the error I get when trying to active it using a product key.
“We can't activate Windows on this device as we can't connect to your organization's activation server. Make sure you're connected to your organization's network and try again. If you continue having problems with activation, contact your organization's support person. Error code:
0x8007232B”
How to I activate this version of Windows?
The OS installs and works as intended with less storage and ram required on both virtual machine and regular install but I need it activated to enable customization within windows
Reviewer: jamesta696 - favoritefavorite - February 19, 2023
Subject: Too many Errors
Subject: Too many Errors
Many errors on installing this Tiny11, running sfc /scannow fixed a bunch but still wasn't able to install certain ".exe" files saying Internet Security prevented it from opening.
Only way to fix is to reset Internet Options. Since IE isn't apart of Win11, I tried to manually install it via DISM add-package. This leads to Errors installing because there is an error relating to Windows Update. I tried Fixing the error with no success. The errors just keep branching out and having to fix all dependencies. It's not worth the hassle.
I can see this is truly meant for potato laptops/PC's.
Good work nonetheless for users who want the Win11 image on really old machines.
I benchmarked my Stock Win11 Task Manager Processes with everything I needed installed.
Stock Win11 Processes: 210
Tiny11 Processes: 206
No difference really besides a bunch of errors.
Only way to fix is to reset Internet Options. Since IE isn't apart of Win11, I tried to manually install it via DISM add-package. This leads to Errors installing because there is an error relating to Windows Update. I tried Fixing the error with no success. The errors just keep branching out and having to fix all dependencies. It's not worth the hassle.
I can see this is truly meant for potato laptops/PC's.
Good work nonetheless for users who want the Win11 image on really old machines.
I benchmarked my Stock Win11 Task Manager Processes with everything I needed installed.
Stock Win11 Processes: 210
Tiny11 Processes: 206
No difference really besides a bunch of errors.
Reviewer: HeadHunter551 - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 19, 2023
Subject: Got stuck at copying files
Subject: Got stuck at copying files
The installation got stuck at the copying files stage at three at 3% I waited for an hour but the progress bar didn't go any further using the latest no TPM version
Reviewer: Chris85* - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 19, 2023
Subject: works on lenovo MIIX 310 10ICR Tablet
Subject: works on lenovo MIIX 310 10ICR Tablet
I just can´t believe that really works on this model, i´ve been trying to install a lighter OS for years since this laptop only has 32gb, but i did it
It´s insane, i had a coulple problems with the controllers for the touch, sound and wifi, but using a usb antena i could install the optional updates and voila, it really works.
That´s uncreadible awesome work, thank you NTDEV Team
It´s insane, i had a coulple problems with the controllers for the touch, sound and wifi, but using a usb antena i could install the optional updates and voila, it really works.
That´s uncreadible awesome work, thank you NTDEV Team
Reviewer: mohamed ahmed salmouni - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 19, 2023
Subject: Revis os 10 22H2 is cool faster 👍👍👍👍👍👍
Subject: Revis os 10 22H2 is cool faster 👍👍👍👍👍👍
Revis os 10 22H2 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Download from here
https://www.revi.cc/revios/download
Download from here
https://www.revi.cc/revios/download
Reviewer: Mohammed Alshuwaier - - February 19, 2023
Subject: No luck
Subject: No luck
Subject: No luck
stuck on Getting files ready 1%
Reviewer: Dhakshini rohith - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 19, 2023
Subject: no sis req is not included in torrent
Subject: no sis req is not included in torrent
no sis req is not included in torrent
Reviewer: giannib - - February 19, 2023
Subject: Virtual
Subject: Virtual
Subject: Virtual
Can't run on VMware and v box
Reviewer: Joly Jay - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 19, 2023
Subject: No Sys not in the torrent
Subject: No Sys not in the torrent
Why is the B2 No Sys not included in the torrent?
Reviewer: ElNorm - - February 19, 2023
Subject: Windows XP
Subject: Windows XP
Depending on the answer I'll leave a review. Promise! Now...Does tiny 11 work on a Windows XP machine?
If you know, please say. Thanks.
If you know, please say. Thanks.
Reviewer: Muhammad Raza617 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 18, 2023
Subject: Install issue
Subject: Install issue
Can someone help me, I'm trying to install Tiny11 on Lenovo A475 AMD laptop, and when I get to the install step the installation doesn't see my internal drive. I have tried the regular version of windows iso and it shows up fine.
I would appreciate any help on this
thanks!
I would appreciate any help on this
thanks!
Reviewer: Per Mejdal Rasmussen - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 18, 2023
Subject: Works on motherboard from 2007
Subject: Works on motherboard from 2007
Asus A8N-SLI Deluxe: Failed, reboots after first logo in the install.
Asus M2N-E + Radeon HD 7850: Success, updated BIOS to latest stable.
Note: Using an SSD is an requirement to get any usable performance. Remember to test your RAM with MemTest86, before you begin the installation.
Asus M2N-E + Radeon HD 7850: Success, updated BIOS to latest stable.
Note: Using an SSD is an requirement to get any usable performance. Remember to test your RAM with MemTest86, before you begin the installation.
Reviewer: epoxe - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 18, 2023
Subject: For fast download
Subject: For fast download
Subject: For fast download
Use download manager for fast download.
Reviewer: ZippyNex - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 18, 2023
Subject: Windows 11 Tiny 11 version works OK on HP with low end Procs
Subject: Windows 11 Tiny 11 version works OK on HP with low end Procs
Feelz light as air while workingb on a HP Laptop with Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-4005U CPU @ 1.70GHz.
However the RUFUS created GPT partitioned Tiny11b1 iso set up on a 8 gb USB key fails to detect the Laptop's eMMC Drive, says no drivers found.
Thus the MBR version of the USB installer works with HDDs of MBR but the GPT one fails to detect the eMMC drive. Any solutions?
However the RUFUS created GPT partitioned Tiny11b1 iso set up on a 8 gb USB key fails to detect the Laptop's eMMC Drive, says no drivers found.
Thus the MBR version of the USB installer works with HDDs of MBR but the GPT one fails to detect the eMMC drive. Any solutions?
Reviewer: Aimless79b - - February 18, 2023
Subject: Media features
Subject: Media features
Media features can not be installed via optional features.
Reviewer: David Perez733 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 18, 2023
Subject: Super Fast
Subject: Super Fast
Subject: Super Fast
I installed this on a computer from 2011 that came with windows 7, this installed like a charm and ran great, Note I do have 16 gig of ram in it. I had no issues with it except that it seemed to install windows 11 pro and my license key is for windows 10 home, is there a way to have it install windows 11 home. Again great job, After install and driver update and antivirus install it was only using 22 percent memory with 1 - 2 percent idle.
Reviewer: PopsCurling - - February 18, 2023
Subject: download
Subject: download
Subject: download
took ages to dowload.Any help
Reviewer: Blox Ponklu - - February 18, 2023
Subject: Tiny11 B2 (No System Requirements)
Subject: Tiny11 B2 (No System Requirements)
Why can't i install it with 2GB?
Reviewer: Richard793 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 17, 2023
Subject: need help...
Subject: need help...
Subject: need help...
Anyone able to get PS Remote Play working on this build?
Reviewer: afkhjdgfi734 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 17, 2023
Subject: Marvelous and Perfect!
Subject: Marvelous and Perfect!
This tiny11 forced me to upgrade to windows 11 from 10.
If there were no tiny I wouldn't migrate to windows 11.
PERFECT Release and Damn you MS you couldn't make things right and Thanks NTDEV for this marvelous work.
If there were no tiny I wouldn't migrate to windows 11.
PERFECT Release and Damn you MS you couldn't make things right and Thanks NTDEV for this marvelous work.
Reviewer: WaspEma ! (Emanuele Apollonio) - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 17, 2023
Subject: Bug report
Subject: Bug report
Subject: Bug report
When i try to select default location for new file in setting, the settings app crash
Reviewer: aQ3T - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 17, 2023
Subject: Torrent missing B2 No sys?
Subject: Torrent missing B2 No sys?
Why is the B2 No Sys not included in the torrent?
Reviewer: massxyz - favoritefavorite - February 17, 2023
Subject: b2 vs b2(no sysreq)??
Subject: b2 vs b2(no sysreq)??
Which one to download ?? b2 vs b2(no sysreq)? difference ?
Reviewer: Sahil Imrose Zahin - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 17, 2023
Subject: Issue on ram
Subject: Issue on ram
Subject: Issue on ram
I have 8 gb ram on my pc but it shows only 4
Reviewer: YourFriendCaspian - - February 17, 2023
Subject: Questions Answered
Subject: Questions Answered
I found this post which answers the questions I kept seeing. Thanks Sam Nawi for the original post:
" Reviewer: Sam Nawi - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: DOWNLOAD TIPS
This information may useful for you guys. There are 3 files from ARCHIVES. One of them, see details name. BETA1 for 1st release, There is 2 files for BETA2 and the latest date is NoSysreq version that I believe will SKIP TPM/CPU Requirement. But, as long you use RUFUS for create bootable, then no need to worry. RUFUS will do that. Torrent release only 2 version (without NoSysReq version). I think Beta2 is the latest version to support Componen Services, so you can download windows update to grab drivers. or windows Store... Enjoy. I will review later after install ^_^ "
" Reviewer: Sam Nawi - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: DOWNLOAD TIPS
This information may useful for you guys. There are 3 files from ARCHIVES. One of them, see details name. BETA1 for 1st release, There is 2 files for BETA2 and the latest date is NoSysreq version that I believe will SKIP TPM/CPU Requirement. But, as long you use RUFUS for create bootable, then no need to worry. RUFUS will do that. Torrent release only 2 version (without NoSysReq version). I think Beta2 is the latest version to support Componen Services, so you can download windows update to grab drivers. or windows Store... Enjoy. I will review later after install ^_^ "
Reviewer: kiza123 - - February 17, 2023
Subject: Question to the creators of the image:
Subject: Question to the creators of the image:
Will this version run fast on a Pentium E2200 computer with 2 Gb of RAM?
Reviewer: Bejo131 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 17, 2023
Subject: tiny 11 & onedrive
Subject: tiny 11 & onedrive
Subject: tiny 11 & onedrive
for those who complain about the OneDrive problem, can't it be installed through the office?
Reviewer: HoseHead711 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: b2 no sys req
Subject: b2 no sys req
.
.
Works great.
Go read the dude's Twitter feed; a lot of the basic questions I see posted here will be answered.
HP Stream Notebook PC
Intel® Celeron® N2840 with Intel HD Graphics (2.16 GHz, up to 2.58 GHz, 1 MB cache, 2 cores)
2 GB 1333 MHz DDR3L SDRAM (onboard)
32 GB eMMC
\m/ (-_-) \m/
.
Works great.
Go read the dude's Twitter feed; a lot of the basic questions I see posted here will be answered.
HP Stream Notebook PC
Intel® Celeron® N2840 with Intel HD Graphics (2.16 GHz, up to 2.58 GHz, 1 MB cache, 2 cores)
2 GB 1333 MHz DDR3L SDRAM (onboard)
32 GB eMMC
\m/ (-_-) \m/
Reviewer: SungImperial - favorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: Wrong size at boot screen (b2 no sys req)
Subject: Wrong size at boot screen (b2 no sys req)
I thought tiny11 iso only takes up “ 8gb” or something similar, however , the boot menu insists that the installation requires 52gb or more. Seems like false advertising to me?
Reviewer: badbounty - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: I Cant find Tiny11 torrent download
Subject: I Cant find Tiny11 torrent download
if you can add the Tiny11 b2 no system requirements torrent i will appreciate it
Reviewer: jVheqr2yg6246Q - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: Great
Subject: Great
Installs and runs great.
To those asking why OneDrive, Xbox, etc doesn't work, well that is the ACTUAL point; get rid of the crap. If you need crap, THIS IS NOT FOR YOU!!!
Depending on your hardware, you WILL need to install system specific drivers for ie laptop hotkeys, webcams etc.
If you are just looking for any free Win11 ISO, maybe the full version at MS is better for you.
To those asking why OneDrive, Xbox, etc doesn't work, well that is the ACTUAL point; get rid of the crap. If you need crap, THIS IS NOT FOR YOU!!!
Depending on your hardware, you WILL need to install system specific drivers for ie laptop hotkeys, webcams etc.
If you are just looking for any free Win11 ISO, maybe the full version at MS is better for you.
Reviewer: Junaid Riaz742 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: which install windows
Subject: which install windows
Subject: which install windows
which best b1 or b2 tiny11 b2(no sysreq).iso
Reviewer: Brixii - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: Question
Subject: Question
Subject: Question
I have 1 ssd and 1 disk if i install tiny11 it will clean all my stuff?
Reviewer: Alexis A716 - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: Update KB5022845 won't install.
Subject: Update KB5022845 won't install.
B2 (no sys req)
Update KB5022845 won't install. Error code: 0x800f081f.
Update KB5022845 won't install. Error code: 0x800f081f.
Reviewer: mine axl - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: please do this
Subject: please do this
Subject: please do this
hi i was wondering if you can make something like tiny 10 like windows 10
Reviewer: F-ZERO - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: B2 ist better than B1
Subject: B2 ist better than B1
B1 has many of the bloatware still intact.
B2 on the other hand is cleaned properly, no bloatware apps like TikTok, ESPN, Teams, OneDrive, Edge. Updates install properly. I was able to change the system language. .NET Framework 3.5 is working. Testing is still going on, seems good so far.
B2 on the other hand is cleaned properly, no bloatware apps like TikTok, ESPN, Teams, OneDrive, Edge. Updates install properly. I was able to change the system language. .NET Framework 3.5 is working. Testing is still going on, seems good so far.
Reviewer: slither_iodie - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: good
Subject: good
Subject: good
some programs do not work (such as onedrive, roblox, taskbarx etc), but it is very fast for my pc
Reviewer: hysy - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: Took me 8 minutes of download time with torrent.
Subject: Took me 8 minutes of download time with torrent.
To all you people complaining about download speed, just use torrent.
Reviewer: teftelmyasnoy - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: Display resolurtion
Subject: Display resolurtion
Subject: Display resolurtion
How to change display resolution,the buttong where i can choose is disabled...
Reviewer: Cryonch - favoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: SURFACE PRO 4
Subject: SURFACE PRO 4
Subject: SURFACE PRO 4
doesn't seem to work on surface pro 4 heads up
Reviewer: Hto
Subject: Google Drive link?
Subject: Google Drive link?
Do you mind adding a google drive link for the ISOs? With archive.org I was downloading at 150Kbps on 100Mbps network and it said that it was going to take me 8 hours to download.
Reviewer: w0xqz3 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: Explanation of B1 and B2
Subject: Explanation of B1 and B2
You could try explaining the differences between B1 and B2, which is very helpful but overall the battery usage on tiny11 is better compared to stock windows 11!
Reviewer: Litozin - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: My issues while trying Tiny11
Subject: My issues while trying Tiny11
Just tried Tiny11 on my old laptop it is a HP Stream 11 (Energy Star) it has 32gb eMMC and 2gb of RAM.
I had no issues while installing the OS but as soon as I started using it I noticed some inconveniences.
The first thing I noticed is that I only had 1 bar on the wifi even though I was standing right next to the router.
It actually ended up using 11gb of storage instead of 8gb.
It cannot toggle brightness (it's stuck at the highest).
I don't know if this was purposely done but windows is not activated in this OS, I had this laptop for over 5 years with windows activated out side of the box I have know idea how to check the product key of this laptop but hopefully I can fix it.
Although all these issue I got to saw it really does run fast and the booting speed has never been this fast.
Currently I am downloading the windows updates and will see if my problems get resolved.
I had no issues while installing the OS but as soon as I started using it I noticed some inconveniences.
The first thing I noticed is that I only had 1 bar on the wifi even though I was standing right next to the router.
It actually ended up using 11gb of storage instead of 8gb.
It cannot toggle brightness (it's stuck at the highest).
I don't know if this was purposely done but windows is not activated in this OS, I had this laptop for over 5 years with windows activated out side of the box I have know idea how to check the product key of this laptop but hopefully I can fix it.
Although all these issue I got to saw it really does run fast and the booting speed has never been this fast.
Currently I am downloading the windows updates and will see if my problems get resolved.
Reviewer: henryyyifan - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 16, 2023
Subject: Can it be running on surface x86?
Subject: Can it be running on surface x86?
Most of systems can't be installed on surface series. So I wanna check it before installing.
Reviewer: C4illin - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 15, 2023
Subject: onedrive?
Subject: onedrive?
onedrive cant be installed
Reviewer: HnaH?r$m?Lp@JqE6 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 15, 2023
Subject: License and win patch questions
Subject: License and win patch questions
Will this ask for a license, which isn't an issue but want to know so that I'm ready with one during installation? Also, will security and regular WIN patches reinstall everything you worked so hard to strip out? (acuity2009@gmail.com)
Reviewer: chiat88 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 15, 2023
Subject: Added Torrent link just for B2 (no sys req)
Subject: Added Torrent link just for B2 (no sys req)
https://archive.org/details/tiny-11-b-2no-sysreq.iso
I created this torrent, and share (just for 24 hours.)
Please share this out, just not to make torrent dead. (Hopefully NTDEV can add this torrent link here too for quality of life).
Thanks.
I created this torrent, and share (just for 24 hours.)
Please share this out, just not to make torrent dead. (Hopefully NTDEV can add this torrent link here too for quality of life).
Thanks.
Reviewer: shawnsdada - - February 15, 2023
Subject: It Doesn't Exist
Subject: It Doesn't Exist
@Aussie57
Microsoft made it clear that Windows 11 is x64 only. No x86 version exists. You'd have to use Windows 10 or another OS with x86 support
Microsoft made it clear that Windows 11 is x64 only. No x86 version exists. You'd have to use Windows 10 or another OS with x86 support
Reviewer: Davi Pontalti - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 15, 2023
Subject: Xbox Games don't work at all.
Subject: Xbox Games don't work at all.
Could you please make a version that xbox games and apps do work?
Reviewer: Aussie57 - - February 15, 2023
Subject: Installation not possible on 32Bit processor
Subject: Installation not possible on 32Bit processor
I wanted to test Tiny11 on an old Sony Vaio VGN-FS315M, this device has 2GB Ram and 120GB HDD.
Processor is an Intel M740 1.73 Ghz (32bit processor) with Nvidia Go6400 graphics card.
Linux systems run on this computer without any problems.
Tiny11 cannot be installed.
Error message:
This is 64-Bit application - your PC doesn't have a64-Bit processor.
File:\windows\system32\boot\winload.exe
Error 0xc000035a
I have not found any information whether Tiny11 can only be installed on 64-bit systems.
Is there is an image with a 32-bit installation.
Too bad, I like it to test something like that.
exist a solution???
Processor is an Intel M740 1.73 Ghz (32bit processor) with Nvidia Go6400 graphics card.
Linux systems run on this computer without any problems.
Tiny11 cannot be installed.
Error message:
This is 64-Bit application - your PC doesn't have a64-Bit processor.
File:\windows\system32\boot\winload.exe
Error 0xc000035a
I have not found any information whether Tiny11 can only be installed on 64-bit systems.
Is there is an image with a 32-bit installation.
Too bad, I like it to test something like that.
exist a solution???
Reviewer: Mikkel Kjær Andersen - - February 15, 2023
Subject: Hmm
Subject: Hmm
OS takes up 20GBs
Some updates can't install.
I installed it on my old laptop (which had win 10) and it is not lighter or faster than the normal win 10.
Some updates can't install.
I installed it on my old laptop (which had win 10) and it is not lighter or faster than the normal win 10.
Reviewer: va4742 - favoritefavorite - February 15, 2023
Subject: Work
Subject: Work
Update KB5022845 for OS Build 22621.1265 won't install. Error code: 0x800f081f.
Reviewer: maz1141 - - February 15, 2023
Subject: .net 3.5
Subject: .net 3.5
I can't enable .NET Framework 3.5 in tiny11b1
Reviewer: Douglas Alvarenga - favorite - February 15, 2023
Subject: Boot pelo pendriver.
Subject: Boot pelo pendriver.
ja baixei as 3 isos e quando uso o Rufus e depois coloco o pendriver no pc não está dando Boot pelo pendriver, ja testei o mesmo pendriver com outro sistema operacional e deu certo.como faço para dar Boot com o Tiny 11?
Reviewer: SimplicityComplex - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 15, 2023
Subject: Download speed extremely slow
Subject: Download speed extremely slow
I have reached a maximum of 2.5 megabytes per second, and cannot exceed that no matter what I use to download it. My internet speed exceeds 500 mbps, and it says that there are 82 seeds and 19 peers
Reviewer: Sam Nawi - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: DOWNLOAD TIPS
Subject: DOWNLOAD TIPS
This information may useful for you guys. There are 3 files from ARCHIVES. One of them, see details name. BETA1 for 1st release, There is 2 files for BETA2 and the latest date is NoSysreq version that I believe will SKIP TPM/CPU Requirement. But, as long you use RUFUS for create bootable, then no need to worry. RUFUS will do that. Torrent release only 2 version (without NoSysReq version). I think Beta2 is the latest version to support Componen Services, so you can download windows update to grab drivers. or windows Store. As I wrote this, currently there is 171 seeders and 223 peers. So, please grab it fast... Speed is maximum and I got more than 100mbps, it take less than 10 minutes to download. While using ARCHIVE download speed maximum around 2-10mbps and take an hour or two to download... Enjoy.. I will review later after install ^_^
Reviewer: TimVNL - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: Microsoft games nog working?
Subject: Microsoft games nog working?
I can't install Xbox games from the Microsoft store and the Xbox app can't log in, is it possible that a service is missing to do this? I would like to play my fora hoizon 5 game. Running a clean install of beta 2 no sysreq.
Everything else is working and running very smooth :)
Everything else is working and running very smooth :)
Reviewer: masa531 - - February 14, 2023
Subject: ??
Subject: ??
The installation does not recognize the Sandisk SSD disk. I can't find a working driver?
Reviewer: Deus390 - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: for non-technical people like me
Subject: for non-technical people like me
hi, can anyone fully explain how to get this thing installed and running for us non-technical people?
I downloaded the iso, selected mount option, and selected setup located in the sources folder but it returns not supported due to system requirements. any help please?
I downloaded the iso, selected mount option, and selected setup located in the sources folder but it returns not supported due to system requirements. any help please?
Reviewer: milosb0 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: b1 and b2
Subject: b1 and b2
I suppose that b2 stands for beta 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOeZYgXsvcs
link to youtube video for more clarifications
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOeZYgXsvcs
link to youtube video for more clarifications
Reviewer: SPIDER DZ - favoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: tiny11
Subject: tiny11
try to download but no autorization
Reviewer: tisivifo - favoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: interesting idea that lacks documentation for vetting
Subject: interesting idea that lacks documentation for vetting
while this is a very interesting idea, the big problem anyone would have is security, if a project like this is to have any success it needs to publish the whole methodology/scripts used to take an iso from microsoft and convert it to the final tiny11 iso, without this nobody minimally serious is gonna consider using it
Reviewer: HarryOrwell - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: Red wire or black wire???
Subject: Red wire or black wire???
B1 or B2?
Does anyone know the difference?
Either way, thanks a lot for this NTDev.
Does anyone know the difference?
Either way, thanks a lot for this NTDev.
Reviewer: Gura De berbecut - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: bi or b2
Subject: bi or b2
b1 or b2?
Reviewer: Somali_modern - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: B1 or B2 ??
Subject: B1 or B2 ??
What's is the difference between B1 and B2 ?
Who knows the difference!?😐
Who knows the difference!?😐
Reviewer: K F181 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: Question
Subject: Question
What's the difference between B1 and B2??
Do I have t update the windows?
Thankyou so much for removing Edge.
Do I have t update the windows?
Thankyou so much for removing Edge.
Reviewer: tokyocheesecake - - February 14, 2023
Subject: What's the difference between b1 and b2?
Subject: What's the difference between b1 and b2?
Can someone help?
Reviewer: 9xgpmp3s - - February 14, 2023
Subject: What about updates?
Subject: What about updates?
How will you address/handle build updates which will require the removed dependencies?
This is just asking for technical issues.
This is just asking for technical issues.
Reviewer: onorio gonzales - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: Better than the other Modified Windows 11 Operating Systems
Subject: Better than the other Modified Windows 11 Operating Systems
The modifications you have made to the system are excellent really my laptop 2GB of RAM thank you, it feels an experience 65% more fluid than the original Windows 11. I wish you could manage to optimize the system to 100%, which means that you are missing 35% to optimize the system, could you do that great job? I trust you will do it, no one has managed to optimize the system better without removing the sections of the original Windows UI, thank you very much NTDEV.
Reviewer: Takuji Suzuki - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023
Subject: unsupported device
Subject: unsupported device
Regarding clean installation, b1 was working well, b2 didn't work.
Reviewer: leo hambly - - February 13, 2023
Subject: slow download
Subject: slow download
can you host on github because this website is slower than just mailing everyone a dvd with the iso
Reviewer: coco's reviews, etc. - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: hey uh,
Subject: hey uh,
you made it impossible to download using FDM, still, i like tiny11
Reviewer: Tutar Borat - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: I am confused ?
Subject: I am confused ?
What's the difference between B1 and B2 ?
Reviewer: holynight71 - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: holynight
Subject: holynight
il y a le francais ?
Reviewer: ASLANSHAMILHO - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: Windows LTSC
Subject: Windows LTSC
We mostly need Windows LTSC of coure the original version we are absolutely not interested in the weight of rubbish from Micrasoft
Reviewer: Adnan Taybeh - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: Wonderful!
Subject: Wonderful!
Great work on this, was just what I needed to remove all the annoying bloatware, massive props on removing edge too.
Reviewer: Mit mitsu - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: tiny11
Subject: tiny11
It works, but hopefully can upgrade with no issue from b1 to b2
Reviewer: AnFlare - favoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: Unfortunately, doesn't work
Subject: Unfortunately, doesn't work
Tested it on 4 processor virtual machine, 2Gb of RAM, TPM 2.0 and 23Gb of storage.
Proof:
https://imgur.com/a/T3kojlx
Proof:
https://imgur.com/a/T3kojlx
Reviewer: walter martinelli - favorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: tiny11
Subject: tiny11
how to solve the problem of updates that fails to install them??
Are they cumulative updates of the .NET framework etc etc...?
Are they cumulative updates of the .NET framework etc etc...?
Reviewer: Raymundo Nunez - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: Great work!
Subject: Great work!
I'm currently using it on an under powered Chuwi Hi10 tablet and it works wonders. I've read that many people are having trouble with slow downloads so I'm sharing the archive through my personal OVH server in order to help the internet archive.
https://cloud.skynetservers.net/s/tiny11
All files were downloaded directly to the server from archive.org. Check file checksums.
https://cloud.skynetservers.net/s/tiny11
All files were downloaded directly to the server from archive.org. Check file checksums.
Reviewer: K555 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 13, 2023
Subject: Buen trabajo
Subject: Buen trabajo
Es un Windows muy limpio y no existe problemas para instalar los drivers ya que con la actualizar se instalan solos, en realidad muy buen trabajo (y)
Reviewer: Darrell Richard - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: Questions
Subject: Questions
So far so good but it hangs when coming out of sleep. Also how many times with the question be asked whats the difference between B1 and B2 before the answer surfaces?
Reviewer: Kurty00 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: Download to slow?
Subject: Download to slow?
I can highly recommend using the torrent to download the files. Downloads from archive.org are very slow, since they are hosting a lot of data for a lot of people.
Reviewer: Tman22fan_a - favoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: Very Slow Download Speed
Subject: Very Slow Download Speed
Internet Archive is a bad place to download large files like this. Even though I have 100mbps down, this still takes 3 hours to download. There should be a link to some cloud provider for a download.
Reviewer: Stelios Kourtis - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: Touchscreen & Wifi
Subject: Touchscreen & Wifi
I had no issue while installing but Touchscreen & Wifi are not working!
Is there a solution for that ?
Is there a solution for that ?
Reviewer: Liam Gutierrez - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: Excellent for installing Virtualbox
Subject: Excellent for installing Virtualbox
Installs neatly in Virtualbox and needs far less resources as the regular W11. Double Thumbs Up 👍️👍️
Reviewer: Polep222 - - February 12, 2023
Subject: Rufus doesnt work
Subject: Rufus doesnt work
when i put the file on rufus it tells me its not a bootable iso
pls help me
pls help me
Reviewer: EDUAR07 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: DIFERNCIAS DE LAS VERSIONES B1 Y B2?
Subject: DIFERNCIAS DE LAS VERSIONES B1 Y B2?
Saludos! podrían explicar las diferencias de las versiones B1 Y B2 Existen tres ISO cual es la correcta para descargar?
Reviewer: Aldin Mujkić - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: download speed
Subject: download speed
Please someone reupload it on some cloud provider, download speed is 30kb/s from archive.org :(
Reviewer: JustRex Polska - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: Download speed
Subject: Download speed
I haven't tested tiny11 yet, but iso's download speed is slow, can you rehost it on different platform?
Reviewer: Vladimir Solomykin - - February 12, 2023
Subject: b1 or b2
Subject: b1 or b2
What version I must to download and whats the difference between them?
Reviewer: Jesus Obregón - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: Gracias
Subject: Gracias
I wish you could help us with a version of Windows Arm it would be great for my Xiaomi Pad 5 even the Surface Pro
Reviewer: Grynyk - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: tiny11
Subject: tiny11
Thanks for the build! I just don't understand which version should I download? b1? b2? Who knows - write. And very slow download speed.
Reviewer: Jeremiah Gandy - - February 12, 2023
Subject: EncartaArchiver, you're an a-hole
Subject: EncartaArchiver, you're an a-hole
No one cares about what you have to say. Who are you to talk s*** about someone who's trying to make a living by uploading something and asking for support? Neither he, nor anyone else, gas time for your BS. Grow the f*** up.
Reviewer: 10414_419pluu - - February 12, 2023
Subject: Upgrade
Subject: Upgrade
To upgrade, you need to launch "setupprep.exe" on the sources folder. However i don't recommend upgrading because it might kept the bloatware from Windows 10, the best option is to select "Keep personal files" option.
Reviewer: dzenance - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 12, 2023
Subject: 64 bit
Subject: 64 bit
which one is 64 bit,are they both?Hopefully,ima downlaod b1
Reviewer: Sonokin - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 11, 2023
Subject: Which one? b1 or b2?
Subject: Which one? b1 or b2?
Which one should I use?
Reviewer: Teipso - favorite - February 11, 2023
Subject: Download speeds too low
Subject: Download speeds too low
Hey guys i was considering to download and try this de-bloated Win11 version on my older laptop, but i could manage to get only around 300kb/s download speed. It cannot be my isp because i am getting download speeds on steam around 20mb/s. So i think it might be the problem with servers of the Internet Archive.
If anyone had similar download speeds please let me know.
Thanks
If anyone had similar download speeds please let me know.
Thanks
Reviewer: Ahmad Samsami - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 11, 2023
Subject: one question
Subject: one question
There are two files available for download, what is the difference between them, which one should I download?
Reviewer: RedPCat - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 11, 2023
Subject: Response to EncartaArchiver
Subject: Response to EncartaArchiver
Bro's a 12 year old who gets no attention lmfao
Reviewer: sorbit_4 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 10, 2023
Subject: Very good direction
Subject: Very good direction
Thank for the hard work. I installed it, and I can say that everything important thing is contained and working. After install, I downloaded the hungarian language. Changing to hungarian, not everithing works well but it maybe also in the original Windows. It has to be the direction of the Windows developers.
Reviewer: MaratMT - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 10, 2023
Subject: dinosaur revival
Subject: dinosaur revival
Good afternoon, THANKS for the assembly, installed on the old nettop 3Q model: SIN. It was installed and updated without any problems (well, except for 2 updates that have already been written about in reviews). But there is one big request - add the Russian language of the interface, otherwise it is not even active for downloading
Reviewer: SaShaHub - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 10, 2023
Subject: Thx for update
Subject: Thx for update
Thanks for everything that you have put into this. It is way better than Windows 11 for VM.
Reviewer: vamiffivab - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 9, 2023
Subject: Pas d'autres langues ?
Subject: Pas d'autres langues ?
Cela fonctionne parfaitement mais grande surprise a l'installation que de l'Anglais et pas de français ! bien dommage pour toucher un public plus large.....donc difficile de l'utiliser
Reviewer: lordclorophilla - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 8, 2023
Subject: Great, but not perfect
Subject: Great, but not perfect
I've been testing this for a week and so far I'm loving it! But I faced a problem with menu windows. Tried 7-zip's Settings menu, it won't open. Same with MSI Afterburner and HWInfo and possibly any other program that opens standard windows for settings.
Reviewer: FabianM78 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 8, 2023
Subject: The best apport.
Subject: The best apport.
Great job, I'm thinking of creating an ISO with Telemetry disabled from install, but I have no idea what services to disable.
Reviewer: Thomas Yu710 - - February 8, 2023
Subject: Does the iso works for upgrading existing PC from win10?
Subject: Does the iso works for upgrading existing PC from win10?
As subject. Other than clean installation.
Reviewer: teodorom - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 7, 2023
Subject: Installed
Subject: Installed
Installed seamlessly in a VMWare machine. No need to "trick" the TPM.
As far as I see, using winget list, a lot of apps are not installed, even if I don't understand why
- Microsoft Photos
- Xbox Identity Provider
- Spotify Music
are still there.
A part that, for the moment I could not appreciate any difference from a standard Windows 11 installation.
As far as I see, using winget list, a lot of apps are not installed, even if I don't understand why
- Microsoft Photos
- Xbox Identity Provider
- Spotify Music
are still there.
A part that, for the moment I could not appreciate any difference from a standard Windows 11 installation.
Reviewer: TechActivate 781 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 7, 2023
Subject: Thanks
Subject: Thanks
Thanks for everything that you have put into this. It is way smoother than Windows 11. Thank you for this, have a good day!
Reviewer: DMFan - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 7, 2023
Subject: Install works, and it runs well on Atom and Celeron
Subject: Install works, and it runs well on Atom and Celeron
I have it installed on two fanless computers running on Atom Z8300/4GB and Celeron J3355/2GB.
It runs very well, and installation on a CD went without a hitch.
Great work! Thanks.
Both machines have trouble installing the following Windows 11 updates:
1) Security Update (KB5012170), Install error -0x800f0983
2) 2023-1 Cumulative Update (KB5022360) - Error 0x800f0988
It runs very well, and installation on a CD went without a hitch.
Great work! Thanks.
Both machines have trouble installing the following Windows 11 updates:
1) Security Update (KB5012170), Install error -0x800f0983
2) 2023-1 Cumulative Update (KB5022360) - Error 0x800f0988
Reviewer: Slann Tonić - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 7, 2023
Subject: updates
Subject: updates
If I install this version, Will it affect how windows update works? I mean, will I receive patch updates from microsoft as normal as with the original windows 11 version? or it's preferable not to update the system.
Reviewer: jcsanchezo - favoritefavorite - February 6, 2023
Subject: I confirm work with this version
Subject: I confirm work with this version
I was already able to do a clean installation from scratch on a disk on a USB.
I confirm that I tried to upgrade from windows 10 and I couldn't, I get an error.
I tried again to install in VM and it gives me an error.
In short, with this version of 3-1 I was able to do...
Be careful with those errors and correct them.
I also congratulate the team that carried out this work, it is going very well.
I confirm that I tried to upgrade from windows 10 and I couldn't, I get an error.
I tried again to install in VM and it gives me an error.
In short, with this version of 3-1 I was able to do...
Be careful with those errors and correct them.
I also congratulate the team that carried out this work, it is going very well.
Reviewer: Ava Lagum - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 6, 2023
Subject: A few hiccups (or is it just me?)
Subject: A few hiccups (or is it just me?)
- Unable to install the tiny11b1 from Windows 10 (mounted the iso, ran setup.exe and some error messages appear)
- burn the iso to a usb drive with rufus and install from there: worked fine
- some other comment said that wsl worked, it doesn't work for me: run powershell with Administration priviledge, then wsl --install --no-distribution, error message: The component store has been corrupted
When I know how to fix the wsl installation, I'll update this review.
- burn the iso to a usb drive with rufus and install from there: worked fine
- some other comment said that wsl worked, it doesn't work for me: run powershell with Administration priviledge, then wsl --install --no-distribution, error message: The component store has been corrupted
When I know how to fix the wsl installation, I'll update this review.
Reviewer: pamds - favoritefavoritefavorite - February 5, 2023
Subject: Portuguese Language...
Subject: Portuguese Language...
Hello...
Any idea on how can i put it in portuguese language from Portugal?
Thks for your attention...
Paulo S.
Any idea on how can i put it in portuguese language from Portugal?
Thks for your attention...
Paulo S.
Reviewer: badam1991 - favoritefavorite - February 5, 2023
Subject: my opinion
Subject: my opinion
memory requirement is more than its own version
store app 80% trash
the nice thing is that it takes up little space
there is no other advantage
if you were to make your own version
https://www.ntlite.com/download/
store app 80% trash
the nice thing is that it takes up little space
there is no other advantage
if you were to make your own version
https://www.ntlite.com/download/
Reviewer: sigma2point4 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 5, 2023
Subject: Nice work!
Subject: Nice work!
Installed flawlessly as a vm.
Reviewer: r_dhar - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 5, 2023
Subject: Pretty good lightweight alternative
Subject: Pretty good lightweight alternative
Why I gave it a go?
Despite risks, I took the leap since the author has a clear track record of modifying Windows OSs spanning years, and fairly popular for their efforts. I happened to do a clean install of the latest official Windows 11 22H2 just last week so I thought I could make a decent comparison.
How I installed it?
I used Rufus v3.21 to create a bootable USB for standard Windows installation, including local account, skip TPM checks and auto-decline privacy permissions. I proceeded with a clean installation on an older ThinkPad which wouldn’t usually qualify for Windows 11. It was a smooth process after I selected English (UK) language from the list and I didn’t need a Microsoft account, as promised. I still did have to manually decline the permissions.
My initial experience:
Shortly thereafter, loaded on to the desktop and very pleasantly surprised to find a lack of clutter in the Start menu. None of the crappy apps or games or TikTok, etc. I was concerned about missing drivers but Window Updates seemed to grab most of them, including Intel, Bluetooth and Realtek drivers. Similarly, Microsoft Store was also able to fetch updates for the few existing apps such as Terminal. All in all, promising start.
Day-to-day usability:
First off, there is no browser. From the author’s video (https://youtu.be/Y8YIadhWbho), this appears intentional by design and I kinda appreciate that. It’s very easy to use “winget install” for your preferred browser and I was up and running with my browser synced without issues.
To test bloatware removal, I ran @builtbybel’s Debloos/ThisIsWin11 which barely had any suggestions to fix. I was then able to leverage it to enable developer-oriented features like PowerShell script execution and Remote Desktop.
Container-based development:
I understand a big chunk of storage savings comes from dropping Component Store (WinSxS). To my dismay, this meant I’m unable to install anything from Windows Optional Features such as Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Despite this, while running PowerShell in administrator mode, I was successful with “wsl --install” to install the latest Ubuntu LTS. What’s more, I went onto install NodeJS and Docker (powered by WSL2 instead of Hyper-V) to resume my remote dev environment.
My thoughts overall:
Though I was wary going into this, neither the author nor the software gave me any cause for concern. From security scans to checking updates, I didn’t come across any blockers. Personally, I can see this being a good candidate for use as a lightweight Windows VM image for faster load times with fewer variables in the mix. Realistically, I don’t see this being used at any enterprise due to obvious licensing concerns. But that was never the stated goal of the author, who merely offered it as a bloat-free alternative for somewhat older/lower-specced devices. For which, this is really pretty good going.
Looking ahead:
After all the updates, I ended up with Windows v22H2 on OS build 22621.525. I understand there are more recent builds and I’m uncertain whether future build updates will be received via Windows Update in its current state. Perhaps an FAQ or a brief Readme with common commands (e.g., how to install browser, how to workaround Optional Features) would support its broader adoption, if that's the author's intent.
Checksums for the ISO (matches with @brian_vargo):
MD5: efd53d1bd51854ee57391ea3a4700cbf
SHA1: 340db8f1018790d00105dfe3e550a34bbc3c597b
SHA256: a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0
SHA512: 999599304e8f631785142fa94e47de1c4d58262698694d7770b3b892b18b9f4ee835c36e1807791c00a9019f69d0b73152c9336f96e91fcf8d98bf4bbe62a343
Despite risks, I took the leap since the author has a clear track record of modifying Windows OSs spanning years, and fairly popular for their efforts. I happened to do a clean install of the latest official Windows 11 22H2 just last week so I thought I could make a decent comparison.
How I installed it?
I used Rufus v3.21 to create a bootable USB for standard Windows installation, including local account, skip TPM checks and auto-decline privacy permissions. I proceeded with a clean installation on an older ThinkPad which wouldn’t usually qualify for Windows 11. It was a smooth process after I selected English (UK) language from the list and I didn’t need a Microsoft account, as promised. I still did have to manually decline the permissions.
My initial experience:
Shortly thereafter, loaded on to the desktop and very pleasantly surprised to find a lack of clutter in the Start menu. None of the crappy apps or games or TikTok, etc. I was concerned about missing drivers but Window Updates seemed to grab most of them, including Intel, Bluetooth and Realtek drivers. Similarly, Microsoft Store was also able to fetch updates for the few existing apps such as Terminal. All in all, promising start.
Day-to-day usability:
First off, there is no browser. From the author’s video (https://youtu.be/Y8YIadhWbho), this appears intentional by design and I kinda appreciate that. It’s very easy to use “winget install” for your preferred browser and I was up and running with my browser synced without issues.
To test bloatware removal, I ran @builtbybel’s Debloos/ThisIsWin11 which barely had any suggestions to fix. I was then able to leverage it to enable developer-oriented features like PowerShell script execution and Remote Desktop.
Container-based development:
I understand a big chunk of storage savings comes from dropping Component Store (WinSxS). To my dismay, this meant I’m unable to install anything from Windows Optional Features such as Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Despite this, while running PowerShell in administrator mode, I was successful with “wsl --install” to install the latest Ubuntu LTS. What’s more, I went onto install NodeJS and Docker (powered by WSL2 instead of Hyper-V) to resume my remote dev environment.
My thoughts overall:
Though I was wary going into this, neither the author nor the software gave me any cause for concern. From security scans to checking updates, I didn’t come across any blockers. Personally, I can see this being a good candidate for use as a lightweight Windows VM image for faster load times with fewer variables in the mix. Realistically, I don’t see this being used at any enterprise due to obvious licensing concerns. But that was never the stated goal of the author, who merely offered it as a bloat-free alternative for somewhat older/lower-specced devices. For which, this is really pretty good going.
Looking ahead:
After all the updates, I ended up with Windows v22H2 on OS build 22621.525. I understand there are more recent builds and I’m uncertain whether future build updates will be received via Windows Update in its current state. Perhaps an FAQ or a brief Readme with common commands (e.g., how to install browser, how to workaround Optional Features) would support its broader adoption, if that's the author's intent.
Checksums for the ISO (matches with @brian_vargo):
MD5: efd53d1bd51854ee57391ea3a4700cbf
SHA1: 340db8f1018790d00105dfe3e550a34bbc3c597b
SHA256: a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0
SHA512: 999599304e8f631785142fa94e47de1c4d58262698694d7770b3b892b18b9f4ee835c36e1807791c00a9019f69d0b73152c9336f96e91fcf8d98bf4bbe62a343
Reviewer: Chunky Bustout - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 5, 2023
Subject: Thank you for your hard work!!!
Subject: Thank you for your hard work!!!
This is truly excellent work and much appreciated! Hopefully, Microsoft will take a lesson regarding what users really want for an operating system. Thanks again!
Reviewer: muie_neowin - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: neowin suge pula
Subject: neowin suge pula
muie neowin. niște fatalai virgini care n-au văzut femei în viața lor :)))))
Reviewer: R2Steel - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: Looks great, nice work NTDEV
Subject: Looks great, nice work NTDEV
Thanks for the hard work man. Sorry people are trolling in comments :(
Reviewer: Brian Vargo - - February 4, 2023
Subject: Can't create usb stick from iso in Ubuntu
Subject: Can't create usb stick from iso in Ubuntu
I've downloaded this a couple of times in different ways and have the same hash:
$ sha256sum tiny11\ b1.iso tiny11b1.iso
a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0 tiny11 b1.iso
a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0 tiny11b1.iso
I tried to burn this to a USB stick with usb-creator-gtk 0.3.3 (Startup Disk Creator) as well as balenaEtcher. The former doesn't actually do anything* after the .iso is chosen while the latter says, "Missing partition table / It looks like this is not a bootable image. The image does not appear to contain a partition table, and might not be recognized or bootable by your device."
When run from the command line, usb-creator-gtk outputs the following to STDERR:
$ usb-creator-gtk
xorriso 1.5.4 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, libburnia project.
xorriso : NOTE : Loading ISO image tree from LBA 0
libisofs: WARNING : Found hidden El-Torito image. Its size could not be figured out, so image modify or boot image patching may lead to bad results.
libisofs: NOTE : Found hidden El-Torito image for EFI.
libisofs: NOTE : EFI image start and size: 1450 * 2048 , 2880 * 512
xorriso : NOTE : Detected El-Torito boot information which currently is set to be discarded
Drive current: -dev '/library/tiny-11_202302/tiny11b1.iso'
Drive access : shared:readonly
Media current: stdio file, overwriteable
Media status : is written , is appendable
Boot record : El Torito
Media summary: 1 session, 1551607 data blocks, 3030m data, 310g free
Volume id : 'TINY11_B1'
xorriso : FAILURE : Cannot determine attributes of (ISO) source file '/.disk/info' : No such file or directory
xorriso : aborting : -abort_on 'FAILURE' encountered 'FAILURE'
xorriso 1.5.4 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, libburnia project.
xorriso : NOTE : Loading ISO image tree from LBA 0
libisofs: WARNING : Found hidden El-Torito image. Its size could not be figured out, so image modify or boot image patching may lead to bad results.
libisofs: NOTE : Found hidden El-Torito image for EFI.
libisofs: NOTE : EFI image start and size: 1450 * 2048 , 2880 * 512
xorriso : NOTE : Detected El-Torito boot information which currently is set to be discarded
Drive current: -dev '/library/tiny-11_202302/tiny11b1.iso'
Drive access : shared:readonly
Media current: stdio file, overwriteable
Media status : is written , is appendable
Boot record : El Torito
Media summary: 1 session, 1551607 data blocks, 3030m data, 310g free
Volume id : 'TINY11_B1'
xorriso : FAILURE : Cannot determine attributes of (ISO) source file '/.disk/mini-info' : No such file or directory
xorriso : aborting : -abort_on 'FAILURE' encountered 'FAILURE'
What's the deal and where do you go for support with tiny11?
$ sha256sum tiny11\ b1.iso tiny11b1.iso
a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0 tiny11 b1.iso
a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0 tiny11b1.iso
I tried to burn this to a USB stick with usb-creator-gtk 0.3.3 (Startup Disk Creator) as well as balenaEtcher. The former doesn't actually do anything* after the .iso is chosen while the latter says, "Missing partition table / It looks like this is not a bootable image. The image does not appear to contain a partition table, and might not be recognized or bootable by your device."
When run from the command line, usb-creator-gtk outputs the following to STDERR:
$ usb-creator-gtk
xorriso 1.5.4 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, libburnia project.
xorriso : NOTE : Loading ISO image tree from LBA 0
libisofs: WARNING : Found hidden El-Torito image. Its size could not be figured out, so image modify or boot image patching may lead to bad results.
libisofs: NOTE : Found hidden El-Torito image for EFI.
libisofs: NOTE : EFI image start and size: 1450 * 2048 , 2880 * 512
xorriso : NOTE : Detected El-Torito boot information which currently is set to be discarded
Drive current: -dev '/library/tiny-11_202302/tiny11b1.iso'
Drive access : shared:readonly
Media current: stdio file, overwriteable
Media status : is written , is appendable
Boot record : El Torito
Media summary: 1 session, 1551607 data blocks, 3030m data, 310g free
Volume id : 'TINY11_B1'
xorriso : FAILURE : Cannot determine attributes of (ISO) source file '/.disk/info' : No such file or directory
xorriso : aborting : -abort_on 'FAILURE' encountered 'FAILURE'
xorriso 1.5.4 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, libburnia project.
xorriso : NOTE : Loading ISO image tree from LBA 0
libisofs: WARNING : Found hidden El-Torito image. Its size could not be figured out, so image modify or boot image patching may lead to bad results.
libisofs: NOTE : Found hidden El-Torito image for EFI.
libisofs: NOTE : EFI image start and size: 1450 * 2048 , 2880 * 512
xorriso : NOTE : Detected El-Torito boot information which currently is set to be discarded
Drive current: -dev '/library/tiny-11_202302/tiny11b1.iso'
Drive access : shared:readonly
Media current: stdio file, overwriteable
Media status : is written , is appendable
Boot record : El Torito
Media summary: 1 session, 1551607 data blocks, 3030m data, 310g free
Volume id : 'TINY11_B1'
xorriso : FAILURE : Cannot determine attributes of (ISO) source file '/.disk/mini-info' : No such file or directory
xorriso : aborting : -abort_on 'FAILURE' encountered 'FAILURE'
What's the deal and where do you go for support with tiny11?
Reviewer: EncartaArchiver - favorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: Patreon on my ass.
Subject: Patreon on my ass.
So dude. The spirit of the internet is the FREE dissemination of information. What are you doing posting a patreon link you smoldering BUTTLOG of a human? NO NTDEV. That's a BAD NTDEV.
Reviewer: marynarzz - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: :)
Subject: :)
i agree with John
Reviewer: John@archive.org - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: EncartaArchiver, you're a moron
Subject: EncartaArchiver, you're a moron
I registered here just to tell you that. I thought you should know.
Reviewer: Lun0s - favoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: Question
Subject: Question
Does it have access to WSL or was that stripped out?
Reviewer: ajiege - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: Praise from China
Subject: Praise from China
Thank you. I like this system very much
Reviewer: Cinny50 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: Actualizar a tiny 11 en Windows 7
Subject: Actualizar a tiny 11 en Windows 7
Hola que tal? Se puede actualizar un Windows 7 directamente a tiny 11?
Reviewer: henrymyf - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 4, 2023
Subject: I wonder if I could upgrade from Win 10 Pro on Mac Pro workstation
Subject: I wonder if I could upgrade from Win 10 Pro on Mac Pro workstation
I am using an Intel-based Mac Pro 2019 computer tower at my office, and I have dual native OS (macOS and Windows 10 Pro) installed respectively on different partitions of the SSD, with which configuration I could simply boot from Win10 natively and use software such as Solidworks with best performance. This is way better than if I use virtual machine.
However, I have been stuck with Win10 and cannot upgrade to Win11, because the Mac Pro doesn't pass the TPM2.0 test. All my other M-chip macs with virtual machines have win11 installed, and I feel like this new OS.
My question is, if I directly upgrade my Mac Pro's Win10 with this tiny11, will I get full user experience of Win11? Is there anything I need to think through before doing that? Thanks.
-Henry
However, I have been stuck with Win10 and cannot upgrade to Win11, because the Mac Pro doesn't pass the TPM2.0 test. All my other M-chip macs with virtual machines have win11 installed, and I feel like this new OS.
My question is, if I directly upgrade my Mac Pro's Win10 with this tiny11, will I get full user experience of Win11? Is there anything I need to think through before doing that? Thanks.
-Henry
Reviewer: techguy.16 - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 3, 2023
Subject: Amazing!
Subject: Amazing!
Thanks for making Tiny11! I've been using Tiny10 in a VM for a long time and it's nice to see you've made a Windows 11 version.
